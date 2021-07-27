Grab a MU Online scroll key to buff your new Gun Crusher toon on the speed server

Webzen MU Online is embarking on a new journey today with the release of the first chunk of its 16th season, which includes a brand-new toon and a quick-leveling server.

“Season 16 Part 1 brings a special giveaway to celebrate the arrival of a new character, ‘Gun Crusher’ with the addition of a new Speed Server. Starting from today, two Speed Severs in total allow players to experience a smother gameplay and better gaming environment. Especially in the new Speed Server, ​players can claim a lot of rewards including Gun Crusher’s ​Character Card​, Gold Channel Ticket, +9 Divine Archangel Weapon and more in-game items and create their Gun Crusher character. This new Speed Server will provide a great opportunity to take the fast route to levelling up to LV. 700 with plenty of benefits available in the Speed Server. Not only does the server helps characters grow faster, but it also rewards players who reach certain mission levels with level up perks.”

To help players get up to speed even faster on the new server, Webzen has granted us a bundle of gift codes that unlock for the player a 7-day master of health scroll and a 7-day master of mana scroll.









Here’s how to redeem your code:

If you’re an existing player, head to http://www.webzen.com/Coupon, log in with your account, enter the coupon code (without hyphens), then select your game, server, character and click “Redeem Now.”

If you are new to WEBZEN, create a webzen.com account, then download your chosen game client and install it. Next, choose a server and create a new character. Then follow the steps for existing players above.

Please note that you can apply only one key per account; keys are live as of this morning and expire August 27th, 2021.

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

