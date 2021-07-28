Whatever happened to the Age of Wushu franchise?

This story has something of an interesting progression to it. It began with a dive into whatever happened to Age of Wushu, which then led to a revelation about Age of Wushu 2, which kind of has its own story going on. So with that in mind, we think it’s time to run down some of the most recent developments for both titles.

We’ll start with the original target, Age of Wushu. There was some concern raised on Reddit a few months back about the game’s prospects for survival, with the post noting that the game’s official site is offline. To further confuse things, the game’s listing on Steam is now broken, which indicates the MMO was removed from the platform.

So what happened? The game is still running, evidently, just with a slightly different address. Things do seem to be a bit threadbare here, however, with the most recent update post focusing on a rebate for purchased gold a couple of weeks back – an event that we note appears to be a recurring thing. Furthermore, the game’s download page has a bunch of files that need to be manually put into a folder. So things are at least functional here, just not quite as carefully managed as one would expect.



As for Age of Wushu 2, a quick search found a Facebook post from November 2020 that announced development of the game was halted. Our own coverage of the game saw Chinese pre-registration started in 2017, while fellow blogger Connor of MMO Fallout notes beta signups in 2017 and a projected release in 2018, but things had gone silent long enough that players were concerned about its future. We hasten to note that the Facebook announcement doesn’t appear to be from an official source, but all indications are that Age of Wushu 2 is indeed dead.

So where does that game stand now? Evidently, there is a new game which looks similar enough to Wushu 2 in concept that people are getting confused: The Swordsmen X: Survival, a large-scale open world multiplayer survival title that touts 256 square kilometers of map where players can craft items, build houses, find skills, fight over territory, plumb dungeon areas, and even open their own martial arts school if they choose.

We feel it’s important to note that this new title is apparently not being developed by Wushu dev studio Snail Games, though fans in the official Discord and on Reddit are arguing over the matter. The game was pushed this past E3 and PAX East by publisher Yooreka Studio, particularly as part of an indie games showcase – a showcase that didn’t include Age of Wushu 2.

As for The Swordsmen X: Survival, interested fans can read up this dev blog or check out the video below for some more details.