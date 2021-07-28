Bless Unleashed opens up with its founders packs ahead of launch

All right. So we have a release date on PC for Bless Unleashed (specifically, August 6th). We have a clear picture of any and all changes coming to the game at launch. We have various Q&A sessions in which players have asked for something and been told they will not receive it. What are we still missing? Oh, right, expensive item packs. Well, it’d be a shame if those were missing, and you can see them right now on Steam to know they’re totally going to be a thing.

It’s important to note that unlike similar packs in other games, Bless Unleashed’s packs offer no early access of any sort and will not be available until the game launches, and even then for a limited time. The three packs (Deluxe, Exalted, and Ultimate) will set you back a few coins ($19.99, $39.99, and $79.99 respectively) and offer increasingly large collections of goodies for players to use within the game itself. And hey, if you’re excited for the launch, at least the packs aren’t selling you an earlier launch time.