The Elder Scrolls Online preview’s Waking Flame’s Dread Cellar dungeon

As intimidating dungeon names go, “The Dread Cellar” doesn’t rank highly. You kind of think your next objectives will be the Pantry of Doom or the Evil Coat Closet. But seeing as how this particular dungeon in The Elder Scrolls Online will see you venturing into this former prison now filled with monsters summoned by a cult, there’s more than enough to get you worried without worrying too much about the name itself. Names don’t matter as much as the flaming beasts trying to bisect you, after all.

Advertisement