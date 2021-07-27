Massively OP Podcast Episode 332: Does every voice really matter at Blizzard?

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about California’s damning lawsuit against Blizzard, New World’s closed beta test, Lineage II’s attempt to get with the times, and a Ship of Heroes beta opportunity.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Show notes:
- Intro
- News: Blizzard gets sued by California for sexism and abuse
- Mailbag: Can WoW recover at this point?
- News: New World goes into closed beta
- News: Lineage II is getting a solo-friendly edition
- News: Ship of Heroes announces August beta test
- Outro
Quick note here – as we were recording yesterday, we were guessing that a bunch more would happen between then and when the ‘cast went live. And we were right – we’ve now seen the meeting, open letter, and plan for tomorrow’s walkout. Moving faster than we can keep up, but I think our meaning comes through.
At this rate you’ll need a midweek blizzcast special to keep up and to stop the story from dominating next week’s podcast too.