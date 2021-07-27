Massively OP Podcast Episode 332: Does every voice really matter at Blizzard?

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about California’s damning lawsuit against Blizzard, New World’s closed beta test, Lineage II’s attempt to get with the times, and a Ship of Heroes beta opportunity.

Bree Royce
Quick note here – as we were recording yesterday, we were guessing that a bunch more would happen between then and when the ‘cast went live. And we were right – we’ve now seen the meeting, open letter, and plan for tomorrow’s walkout. Moving faster than we can keep up, but I think our meaning comes through.

2 hours ago
Harry Koala
At this rate you’ll need a midweek blizzcast special to keep up and to stop the story from dominating next week’s podcast too.

35 minutes ago