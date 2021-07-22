NCsoft prepares ‘solo-friendly’ edition of Lineage 2 for an August release

Come August 11th, Lineage II will boast not one, not two, but three separate versions of the game. In addition to the regular Lineage II and the legacy Lineage II Classic, NCsoft is preparing to launch something called Lineage II Aden, which — despite first impressions — is not a ’90s R&B group.
In addition to strapping rocket boosters to characters and shooting them into the leveling stratosphere, Aden will also feature two new classes (Sylph Storm Blasters and Death Knights), a magic ball that fills up with free XP every so often, a combat pet system, and a free-to-play model.
Source: Lineage 2, Press release
Advertisement
LEAVE A COMMENT