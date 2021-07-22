Guild Wars 2 will showcase End of Dragons’ story, elite specs, beta info, and trailer next week

So we already knew that ArenaNet is taking the wraps off Guild Wars 2’s End of Dragons next week – that’s on July 27th, in spite of the fact that the expansion itself has been scooted out of 2021 and into 2022. But what we didn’t have before is a time and a description of what to expect, and that’s what ArenaNet has dropped this morning.

Following the preshow at noon, the big shebang starts at 1 p.m. EDT, followed by a postshow. The studio is promising giveaways during the event, along with quite a bit of new info.

“We’ve got a tidal wave of fun content lined up, including expansion features, a new trailer, details on the story and setting, elite specialization beta information, interviews with the development team, and more.”

The studio even sent us a physical invitation to the event with the map view of Echovald Forest it first unveiled last spring.

