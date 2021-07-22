Guild Wars 2 will showcase End of Dragons’ story, elite specs, beta info, and trailer next week

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

So we already knew that ArenaNet is taking the wraps off Guild Wars 2’s End of Dragons next week – that’s on July 27th, in spite of the fact that the expansion itself has been scooted out of 2021 and into 2022. But what we didn’t have before is a time and a description of what to expect, and that’s what ArenaNet has dropped this morning.

Following the preshow at noon, the big shebang starts at 1 p.m. EDT, followed by a postshow. The studio is promising giveaways during the event, along with quite a bit of new info.

“We’ve got a tidal wave of fun content lined up, including expansion features, a new trailer, details on the story and setting, elite specialization beta information, interviews with the development team, and more.”

The studio even sent us a physical invitation to the event with the map view of Echovald Forest it first unveiled last spring.

Source: Official site
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: