The MOP Up: Warface tops 117 million registered players, Skyforge is up to 13 million

Warface — no, not Warframe, it’s that other game — is being held up as one of the crown jewels in My.Games’ portfolio. My.Games posted its Q2 2021 earnings report this past week, proclaiming that the studio made $297 million in the first half of this year.

This 18% year-over-year growth is in large part attributed to the performance of Warface, which passed 117 million players thanks to cross-play functionality. My.Games said that this title was a “top three revenue generator” for the company. Additionally, Skyforge reached 13 million registered users, which isn’t half-bad in and of itself.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Osiris: New Dawn is helping players navigate its worlds better with a GPS system update.

Find out how bow damage is calculated and other nuts-and-bolts topics in last week’s Dark Age of Camelot grab bag.

Dofus announced that it’s shutting down heroic servers Oto Mustam and Thanatena after 13 years of operation due to low population.

If you’re interested in hosting your own Lost Oasis server, there’s official documentation to help you set this up.

A small PlanetSide 2 patch improved containment sites with “a major update that polishes visiuals, fixes bugs, and reduces memory overhead.”

Survival shooter Scavengers kicked off a free “Season 0” battle pass for its players, running until September 6th.

Ragnarok Online Prime ushered in its first content update, adding the cities of Einbroch and Einbech, the Ninja and Gunslinger classes, and the fan-favorite Wars of Emperium.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is making a lot of welcome changes to TAEGO and more:

Gran Saga, which launched in Korea earlier this year, has a story expansion coming to the game soon:

Apex Legends would like you to meet Seer. Seer, meet our readers:

