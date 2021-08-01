Shroud of the Avatar revamps potions, adds new UI features, and brings new crafting recipes in Release 92

Chris Neal
Whether you knock back refreshing potions, look at UI elements, or craft things, there’s a little something for you in Release 92 of Shroud of the Avatar. In this update, health, focus, and restoration potions now have an “aether” tier, which is a higher tier than imbued potions. In addition, all potions of these type now feature a 30 second cooldown and a stacking Elixir Receptiveness penalty of 25% that lasts for 30 seconds, and will further have their effects scale by character level.

In terms of UI updates, this patch adds the ability to ask questions to developers by using an “askdev” command in the universal chat channel (which we’re sure is a flawlessly brilliant idea that will never get abused ever); introduces a “show more” button for character stats; displays the names of broken and nearly-broken items in the relevant indicators; and adds a dismount button for those who like to get off of horses with a UI button click among other things. Maybe you have a really nice clicky mouse and you like the noise it makes. We’re not judging.

Finally, Release 92 has added what it calls a “considerable amount” of new recipes including a floor turbine, wooden mooring post decorations, and some crate and shelf decorations among them. There’s also a long list of general fixes, adjustments, and tweaks that are all available in the latest patch notes.

source: official site
Longtime MOP readers will know that Shroud of the Avatar is a controversial game in the MMO space. Kickstarted in 2013, the game and its original studio have been criticized for cutting promised features, crowdfunding excessively, delaying Kickstarter rewards, obfuscating its corporate leadership and office status, and neglecting SEC filings legally required by the game’s equity crowdfunding. In 2019, Richard Garriott’s company Portalarium sold off SOTA to its lead dev and all but exited the game. Press inquires have repeatedly been met with stonewalling and insults, and equity crowdfund investors were seemingly abandoned without notice, but the game does still have players and is still being developed, as we continue to cover.
