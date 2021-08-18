Sea of Thieves counted a whopping 4.8M players in June thanks to its third season launch

Sea of Thieves is doing something a lot of online games are reluctant to do: giving hard numbers. Then again, that’s because its numbers are good in the wake of its Pirates of the Caribbean-themed season three launch.

“From your reactions on social media to your fan art and stories of exploring the five new Tall Tales, it’s been amazing,” Rare says, “and all this excitement resulted in our busiest ever month on the seas, with June seeing 4.8 million active pirates out on the water!”

Most of the dev blog recaps the season and what players can do there, though there’s a note for the upcoming Gold and Glory weekend starting on August 20th. There’s a thank-you video from the team too: