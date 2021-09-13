Archewood conjures dreams of the 16-bit glory days transported to 2021

You can understand why very small indie MMO teams might gravitate toward creating SNES-style titles, as the graphics are far easier to work with than complex 3-D worlds. Plus, you’ve got instant nostalgic appeal for some players who have been looking for a pixel art title.

But will Archewood be that gaming nirvana for old-school MMO gamers? It’s far too early to tell, to be honest. This title’s only been on the scene for a few months now, offering bare-bones gameplay and features while the team builds the game around early access testers. However, it does have an attractive aesthetic (granted that you like pixel art) and offers four classes (Knight, Archer, Druid, and Sorcerer) to try.

According to the team, Archewood will offer all of the familiar trappings of MMORPGs, including PvE questing, dungeon delving, PvP bouts, and survival elements. You can download it from Itch.io to give it a whirl.