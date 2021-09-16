Lord of the Rings Online does some more work on the Brawler and LI 3.0

If you haven’t yet gotten an advance look at the new Brawler class and the revamped legendary item system for Lord of the Rings Online, you have a short window to check out the latest build for these on the test server before it goes down tomorrow.
LOTRO’s debut of the Brawler and LI 3.0 has stirred up a whole lot of conversation in the community. While it’s promising, we still have questions and concerns about their full implementation.
Source: Lord of the Rings Online
LOTRO’s class balancing act has always been one of the worst out of any game I have ever played and they are notorious for neglected skills and trait lines not to mention one of the coolest MMO class features of any game – fellowship maneuvers…