Fallen Earth Classic is definitely happening, soon, and it’ll be free-to-play to boot

Last week, we noted that Little Orbit CEO Matt Scott had teased the possibility of a Fallen Earth Classic. As of today, it’s more than a tease.
“I am happy to confirm that Fallen Earth Classic is going to be a real thing,” he says. “We are now at the very late stages of getting the servers back online, and as some of you on Discord have noticed, parts of the game are responding again. There will be an announcement soon on the day of launch, but before that goes out, I want to raise a couple discussion points here to set expectations properly.”
“I’m doing this in the spirit of fun and just getting the game back online. There were decisions that had to be made in order to pull this off. As we go through the rest of my bullets, just know that in each case I had to balance getting this back online in a reasonable amount of time versus the laundry list of things I’m sure players would have wanted. We did our best. My hope is that players will enjoy the challenge of re-conquering the wastelands from scratch while they wait for the next version of the game.”
Scott does note that Valve has yet to restore the game on Steam, but the team is still waiting on that, and the team is also very aware that the original game’s server structure is not ideal – meaning “this is an experiment.” However, it’s an experiment that won’t be monetized.
“For various reasons, I don’t want to monetize this version of the game,” Scott says. “It is truly free-to-play (refer back to #1 above). I’m going to look at turning on the highest level subscription rewards for everyone, but there wont be any ability to purchase anything from the online store.”
Either way, it’ll be welcome news for players who’ve missed the game since its untimely but temporary shutdown in 2019.
Hoooooly smokes – 12 years later. I still have my Fallen Earth T-Shirt that I won from a competition in 2009 lying around somewhere. Excited to return to the wasteland and craft some cars!!
Soooo pumped for this!
Let’s do this.
I’m really happy about this <3
Man, I hope they do a bug pass before they launch.
Absolutely delightful.
Neat, looks like I’ll get my chance to try it after all. No more ROMO (regret over missing out)!
LET’S
FUCKING
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
———
So, a lot of the dupes from FE were issues with server lag. There’s the chance that some of them will be solved with the new server tech that Matt is trying. Also, i want everyone here to spare a thought to a small owner of a gaming dev company offering a game entirely for free out of his own pocket ( it feels like a Pserver, honestly, and it would be nice for him to allow donations ).
Our genre’s future is at the hand of small passionate teams, not with the tripleA detached megacorps. The return of FE is to me, the best news in 2021. Better than NW, better than Elyon, better than CF.
I agree for the most part, but must also note that the FFXIV dev team is a large passionate team, that is not detached.
Also, it is very hard to create an MMO with a small team these days, mainly because consumers demand a certain level of graphical fidelity as well as a certain amount of content. This is hard to achieve with a small team. But, if a small team understands who their market is, and develops to for that market and keeps their budget and scope under control, then they could deliver a good launch product. After launch, it all depends on consumer retention, and that is usually the death nail of many live service games, big and small.
I think the FF14 team is culturally different. Also, while Square is absolutely a powerful gaming company, it’s not what i would call on the same part with the major conglomerates. All that being said, FF14 is an example of good direction and trust in your devs.
I agree with MMOs being hard to make because they’re really expensive, but i disagree with the “graphical fidelity”. As you said, knowing your playerbase is paramount and that allows more niche titles to fill spaces, instead of having one big MMO spread itself thin ( and be commonly lacking features ) towards too many marketshares.
I think demanding that graphics are good is different from demanding Cyberpunk levels of graphics. More and more MMOs go for the realism path but most of the really successful ones are stylized, and stylized games last way longer. Say whatever you want about WoW and TF2 but those styles can last two or three more decades easily. The fact that companies rather invest in realism for quick attentiongrabbing instead of building a decent IP, a cohesive visual experience with developer creativity tacked on, and a more perpetual gameplay loop that allows players to build their own fun instead of waiting for content patches because WoW made everyone a goddamn locust is why i think tripleA companies are not our future, and they shouldn’t be.
And while i take no pleasure in New World having these many issues presenting themselves, i also take no pity into a powerful conglomerate launching a subpar game into a genre that already suffers greatly from mediocrity.
All hail the Fallen Earth. Welcome to the Apocalypse.
This’ll be fun guys.
Color me impressed that this game is coming back and in such a promising way. I never got very far despite waiting for it to launch, but I really appreciated the uniqueness the old version of the game offered. Definitely going to be giving it another whirl.