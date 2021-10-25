Book of Travels puts out a bug fix-filled patch

Now that tiny multiplayer online walkabout title Book of Travels is wandering the wilds of early access, it would be natural for the devs to address any bugs that have been discovered by early adopters along the way. Sure enough, today’s patch does just that, offering up a list of fixes to a variety of things.

Included in the patch are adjustments to the highlight circle, improvements to flower spawning, better movement for merchants, and tweaks to the train to prevent it from getting softlocked or stuck entirely. There’s not a whole lot of major change applied with this update, but it is correcting a few things, which is always nice to see. For more Book of Travels, make sure to check out our initial impressions of this confounding yet unique title.

