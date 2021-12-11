Fallout 76 releases Night of the Moth seasonal event

Prior to Fallout 76, the most frightening a moth ever got was fluttering into our house and making us think, for a brief moment, that we were being attacked by an eagle. But Bethesda’s post-nuclear game aims to change all of that with this past week’s release of the Night of the Moth seasonal event.

The mysterious Mothman is at the heart of this month’s content update, which features several new missions concerning the weird cult that’s sprung up around this local legend. But where there are evil mothmen there are also good ones, and it’s entirely possible to gain their boon from your noble actions.

The patch also started Season 7: Zorbo’s Revenge, added custom colors to Pip-Boys, wedged in a keyring, allowed for team XP and legendary loot sharing, and added a tab to help players quickly locate the latest blueprint they unlocked for player housing.