Nexon America will now accept cryptocurrencies as payment for in-game cash shop items

You read that headline correctly; cryptocurrencies will now be as acceptable a form of payment as cash if you’re buying in-game things from Nexon America-owned MMOs like Mabinogi, Vindictus, and MapleStory, among others.

The new payment feature will be handled by BitPay, a cryptocurrency service provider. Crypto valuations will be set by BitPay and costs for items will be set by Nexon, while the system will accept a variety of currencies such as bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Etherum among several others.

The announcement goes out of its way to explain that this new payment feature is unrelated to Nexon’s own bitcoin holdings and the publisher will not acquire or hold cryptocurrencies related to this initiative. Readers will recall that Nexon saw $40M of bitcoin investment disappear into the digital ether in its third quarter, and readers will also recall that Nexon CEO Owen Mahoney didn’t seem impressed by crypto in games initially.



source: press release