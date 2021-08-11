$40M of Nexon’s $100M bitcoin investment poofed in the last four months

So Nexon’s had an interesting financial quarter. Its revenues for Q2 were down quarter over quarter, in line with expectations. Why? Well, it turns out to be several reasons.
First, Nexon notes that its incomes underperformed thanks to that weird investment it made last spring into bitcoin – to the tune of $100M US. At the time, the company said the cryptocurrency would offer it “long-term stability and liquidity,” but instead, this quarter the company reports that it “recognized a revaluation loss of ¥4.5 billion due to movements in the market price of bitcoin.” That’s a loss of around $40M, or 40% of its investment in bitcoin just in the last four months. Yikes.
Second, MapleStory – one of the company’s long-time profit-drivers – has been underperforming in Korea; GIbiz chalks it up to ongoing upset within the core MapleStory community over a lack of lockbox odds transparency. Seriously.
The company doesn’t appear particularly worried, however, thanks to the surge in FIFA Online and The Kingdom of the Winds: Yeon, plus the large roster of inbound new games we previously reported on, including Project Magnum, Project HP, and Mabinogi Mobile.
China is basically fighting a war against crypto, so they are the single biggest contributor to Bitcoin devaluation. Also the global chip shortage has made graphics cards nearly impossible to get as many of us have experienced.
Whilst bad – to be fair that’s described as “a revaluation loss” which means they still hold all the bitcoin – presumably hoping that the value will return back to at least the level they paid for it, so given the volatility in the crypto market it could well reverse…
Meanwhile, the artwork in this ad is just making me miss MapleStory 2 instead of making me want to play either MS1 or MSM
Pick one.
Also, shockedpikachu.jpg
For the life of me I can’t understand why companies are going in on this outside of the potential for publicity and getting a huge visibility bump within the crypto community. Though I’m not sure what either does for the company.
You want actual longterm stability? Bonds. Rates are low right now in the US, and seem still a bit on the low end in South Korea (just shy of 2% on a 10 year), but if you want longterm stability that’s where you go. Sure the returns are minimal. Sure it can take upwards of a decade to realize those gains, but that’s how you get longterm stability. They’re not exciting. They’re not sexy. But they’re reliable.
Crypto across the board (except for maybe some of the stablecoins that tie themselves to fiat currency, which is hilarious to me but that’s a whole other topic) has proven to be insanely volatile over the years, and Bitcoin is very much a legacy outlier in that it’s got huge value but remains largely useless for most transactions, with dozens of far more efficient and superior (technologically) crypto options available. Just none worth anywhere near what BTC is, at least for now.
Maybe I’ll never “get it”, but man I can’t wait for this whole crypto nonsense to die. There’s some great tech in there for a lot of things, just not for a decentralized currency that will be remotely useful in daily life. We can also do away with the NFT’s while we’re at it. And hopefully the meme-stock apes as well. BUT I DIGRESS.
Crypto is akin to a house of cards. It’s eventually going to tumble, especially when there has to be something shady going on underneath the rock.