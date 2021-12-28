Zenith unveils its launch cover art and a song from its soundtrack

Sometimes, it’s the little things that can feel more important than normal when you’re an indie MMO developer. That appears to be the general feeling from RamenVR and it’s ongoing VR MMO project Zenith, which decided to showcase its full cover art and a song from its soundtrack earlier this month.

As we reported earlier, Zenith opened up its first beta over the last week between December 18th and 22nd. A second beta test is lined up between January 13th and 17th, with a full launch of the MMO scheduled for sometime in early 2022. In the meantime, you’ve got eye and ear candy to enjoy after the cut.

