Neowiz will transfer service and development of Bless Unleashed PC over to Valofe on January 26

It appears that publisher and developer Neowiz is going to be passing the Bless Unleashed PC torch. The studio announced on the game’s Steam page that transfer of the game’s service would be handed over to Valofe starting on Wednesday, January 26th. Steam players won’t see too much change once the game changes hands, but the official site will wipe its membership data on January 24th, and customer support on the official website will end on the same date. Furthermore, the game’s official Twitter account has already changed its name.

“The entire service about the game such as development and service will be transferred […] Valofe will also make extra efforts and continue to discuss the content update and the future service direction,” the post notes. “We deeply apologize for sharing this sudden news.”



Valofe is a common company name for MMORPG players, as the game has taken up service duties for a variety of other titles such as Atlantica Online in 2017, MU Legend and Riders of Icarus in 2019, and Continent of the Ninth Seal back in August of 2021.

Readers will also recall that the Bless IP itself has had a rocky lifespan, as Neowiz had wholesale sunsetted the original Bless Online in 2019, though a mobile version of the game from publisher/developer Joycity released at the beginning of this year. As for the game’s current state, current population numbers show the game has dropped from 76K to 7K peak players since August.