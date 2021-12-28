Camelot Unchained details new resource node features, terrain updates, and the Viking home island

The year is closing out for Camelot Unchained is closing out with the promise of progress on the RvR sandbox. The month of December’s regular dev update and Top Ten-ish post offers a rundown of updates made recently, specifically with regards to combat animations, resource node design, stat and trait adjustments, and the inclusion of falloff damage for archers among other updates.

The greater bulk of information once more comes from the Unveiled newsletter, which offers a closer look at resource node features like individual resource thresholds for each gathering node, along with a rundown of work on the Viking home island of Midgard and some word on improved tools that will help the devs put terrain together more swiftly. The newsletter also closes with a statement from Mark Jacobs, who expresses his excitement at the work being done and hopes that it will all bring a playable loop for all backers by the end of next year.

“As you can see from this and the other newsletters, updates, and play time, the world of Camelot Unchained is starting to come together as I hoped it would so long ago. The starting islands, a true bellwether for the other zones, are beginning to look like they belong in a modern game and they are going to continue to improve in the early part of this year, especially with the improvements to Lodding and other aspects of the renderer. And by the end of the year, I expect them to look like places that each race will call home. With these changes and improvements, and hopefully some hiring to boot, the world itself will get more into focus, with the addition of RvR3 and other areas. When a few other things are completed, our game loop will finally be playable for all of our Backers. And that’s when, I hope, things really change for our Backers. I’m quite optimistic in regards to CU, and if we at CSE can do our jobs as well as we are capable of, I expect the vast majority of you will be as well. Of course, time will tell.”