Diablo III brings back its Diablo I dungeon event

Kids, it’s time to put down Diablo II so that you can pick up Diablo III and play some Diablo I! This confusing era-hopping moment is brought to you by the Darkening of Tristram, a Diablo anniversary event that’s been rocking that game for a couple years now.

“Whether you’re a series veteran craving nostalgia, or a newcomer hungry for your first taste of the franchise’s past, this annual loving homage to the earliest days of Diablo is for you,” Blizzard said.

Diablo III players can enter this unique game mode to experience a taste of the original Diablo and grab some extra rewards. These goodies include “unique transmogrification effects, achievements, portraits, pets, and more.”

The Darkening of Tristram event is scheduled to run from January 3rd through the 31st.