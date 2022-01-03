MassivelyOP’s Weirdest MMO Stories of 2021: Weirdest thing an MMO tried to give away this year

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Today we’re kicking off our traditional countdown of MassivelyOP’s weirdest MMORPG stories of the year!

Coming in at #5 on our list is…

Literally a Tesla

I’ve seen MMOs give away a lot of stuff. Themed guitars, for example. But I can’t remember a video game ever giving away a new car, and that’s exactly what Ragnarok Origin did this year in its promotional efforts for its North American launch.

It was a Model S, if you were wondering, and I did some digging but I don’t think they awarded it yet, or at least the winner hasn’t been revealed.

Stay tuned for another weird story tomorrow, and don’t forget to check out our annual MMORPG awards and our Golden Yachties!

Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: