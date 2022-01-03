MassivelyOP’s Weirdest MMO Stories of 2021: Weirdest thing an MMO tried to give away this year

Today we’re kicking off our traditional countdown of MassivelyOP’s weirdest MMORPG stories of the year!

Coming in at #5 on our list is…

I’ve seen MMOs give away a lot of stuff. Themed guitars, for example. But I can’t remember a video game ever giving away a new car, and that’s exactly what Ragnarok Origin did this year in its promotional efforts for its North American launch.

It was a Model S, if you were wondering, and I did some digging but I don’t think they awarded it yet, or at least the winner hasn’t been revealed.

You can be our lucky winner to win a Tesla Model S in our dream giveaway! Pre-Register today for a chance at a brand-new Tesla Model S as well as help unlock useful milestone rewards available at launch for Ragnarok Origin!https://t.co/20t6TJbcPc pic.twitter.com/RKoKmvVNXV — Ragnarok Origin (@ro_origin) September 8, 2021

