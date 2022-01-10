Take-Two acquires Zynga for a price of $12.7 billion

If you’ve ever played one of the FarmVille games and thought that it would be much better if you could hop in a stolen motor vehicle and drive donuts around your crops, you’re probably right. Also, you have odd tastes in games. Also, your fantasy can now come true, as Take-Two Interactive (owners of the Grand Theft Auto franchise along with Borderlands, Red Dead Redemption, BioShock, and others) has purchased Zynga for a price around $12.7 billion dollars.
As you likely expect from experience with corporate mergers, the talk of the acquisition celebrates the idea of new corporate synergies and new cooperations possible between the two companies using one another’s IPs. It’s worth noting that Zynga bought up Torchlight III‘s developer Echtra Games not so long ago and set the team to work on an as-yet-unnamed RPG, so it’ll be interesting to see how that shakes out with Zynga’s new ownership. Maybe it’ll just mean Grand Theft Auto but on mobile and with more cow clicking.
WITH A FREAKIN B!!!!!
For context: This is around 3X the value of Star Wars/LucasArts ($4B) and something like 1.7ishX the value of Bethesda ($7.5B or so). That’s absolutely BONKERS, and this is easily the biggest gaming acquisition of all time now.
Very unexpected and interesting move from Take Two, but it does fill the gigantic “mobile gaming” hole they have in their catalogue right now. Interestingly this brings the Echtra team back to a PC/console publisher (sorta), though without the Torchlight IP anymore (Embracer owns that).
Very curious to see if there are bigger plans beyond, “We’ve got a huge new revenue stream and access to more mobile devs to use our IP’s on that platform.”
Man, the fortunes of Zynga have been wild. Riding high in the Facebook days of things with more money than they knew what to do with, to crashing as they failed to make the early transition to mobile and had to sell off office space in SF, to purchasing mobile studios to expand their presence only to lay off those teams shortly after, to quietly becoming a mobile juggernaut. I genuinely would have never thought that getting picked up for more than $12B would have been in their future >.>