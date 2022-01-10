Take-Two acquires Zynga for a price of $12.7 billion

If you’ve ever played one of the FarmVille games and thought that it would be much better if you could hop in a stolen motor vehicle and drive donuts around your crops, you’re probably right. Also, you have odd tastes in games. Also, your fantasy can now come true, as Take-Two Interactive (owners of the Grand Theft Auto franchise along with Borderlands, Red Dead Redemption, BioShock, and others) has purchased Zynga for a price around $12.7 billion dollars.

As you likely expect from experience with corporate mergers, the talk of the acquisition celebrates the idea of new corporate synergies and new cooperations possible between the two companies using one another’s IPs. It’s worth noting that Zynga bought up Torchlight III‘s developer Echtra Games not so long ago and set the team to work on an as-yet-unnamed RPG, so it’ll be interesting to see how that shakes out with Zynga’s new ownership. Maybe it’ll just mean Grand Theft Auto but on mobile and with more cow clicking.