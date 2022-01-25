Electronic Arts announces multiple Star Wars games, including a new shooter

EA and Respawn aren’t letting that ol’ Star Wars license go to waste: The companies just announced that their partnership with Lucasfilm Games will spawn three Star Wars games, two of them previously unannounced. And at least one of them is a new multiplayer title – a first-person shooter.

“Game Director Stig Asmussen and his team at the studio are already working on the next game in the action adventure Star Wars Jedi series, and are joined by two new teams working to deliver additional unique Star Wars gameplay experiences across multiple genres. Leading the development of Respawn’s all-new Star Wars first-person shooter game is Peter Hirschmann, Game Director at Respawn, who has a long and accomplished history with the Star Wars franchise. The third title is a Star Wars strategy game developed through a production collaboration with the newly formed studio Bit Reactor, helmed by games industry veteran Greg Foerstch. Respawn will produce the new Star Wars strategy game while Bit Reactor leads on the development of the title.”

We don’t know a whole lot else, save that Hirschmann was previously an executive producer on the Star Wars Battlefront (shown above) franchise and VP of development at LucasArts. Do note that none of these games is the Quantic Dream-fronted Star Wars Eclipse announced a few months ago.

