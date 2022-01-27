Webzen is recreating 2006 MMORPG Soul of the Ultimate Nation, plans March re-release in Southeast Asia

Are you ready for a blast from Korea’s past? Webzen is planning on reviving, recreating, and re-releasing Soul of the Ultimate Nation as SUN Classic, with a current launch window in Southeastern Asian territories sometime in March.

For those who are unfamiliar, SUN first came to our part of the globe in 2009, running for four years until it was shuttered in July 2013. Webzen had been talking up plans to relaunch the MMO as far back as 2019, but only recently have these plans taken a more solid form.



A press release from Webzen states that the new version will not only offer the original title’s main content but will also add faster leveling, system changes, tweaks, and optimizations for the game’s graphics and UI. To drum up some hype for SUN’s return, Webzen has put out some of the original songs from its soundtrack, which was created by Lord of the Rings composer Howard Shore; we recalled one such musical selection from the original SUN soundtrack in a Jukebox Heroes article from 2016.

As for where SUN Classic will release, the March launch will see the game arrive to Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea players first, with plans to expand its service to Southeast Asia and other regions at an unspecified later time.

source: press release