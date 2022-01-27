YouTube series Man at Arms Reforged takes a crack at bringing the Lost Ark berserker’s sword to life

If you’re unfamiliar with the YouTube series Man at Arms: Reforged, then you’re in for a treat. The series sees blacksmiths from Baltimore Knife and Sword recreate weapons from a wide variety of video games, anime, and movies, and this time the crafters were tapped (and paid) by Amazon Games to take on the challenge of building the berserker’s sword from Lost Ark.

“[The berserker sword] is an absolutely massive, monumental sculpture of a weapon,” states swordsmith Kerry Stagmer at the beginning of the video, who further notes that the creation of the sword required every technique in the smithing arsenal. As a result of the immense undertaking of putting the weapon together, footage of the project has to be broken up into three separate episodes. Future episodes will arrive over the course of the next few weeks, but you can check out the first part after the break.

