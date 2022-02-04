Fallout 76 is bringing back the Fasnacht event on February 10

If you’ve felt like creepy-looking carnival masks were missing from the wasteland of Fallout 76 and have been glum about it, then you can turn that frown upside-down as the newest Inside the Vault bulletin confirms that Fasnacht Day is coming back on Thursday, February 10th. Soon, those horrifying visages you see up above can be yours for the taking! Swell!

This year’s event will be similar in terms of activities, with players getting the chance to decorate a barn, play a tune, gather ingredients for a feast, and protect robots from enemy attack as they walk a parade route. The more robots that survive the festivities, the better chance players will have at rare loot including new masks and Fasnacht-themed CAMP accessories. The parade runs every hour, while the Fasnacht event will run until Tuesday, February 22nd.

The rest of the news post once again invites players to the PTS to test the alien invasion event and outlines a 25% off discount at The Purveyor that will be available this weekend.