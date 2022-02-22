Neverwinter brings back the Harvester of Nightmares event on February 24

It’s an occurrence that has happened in Neverwinter a couple of times before, but that doesn’t mean the Harvester of Nightmares that lends its name to the recurring event is done trying to feast on people’s fear. That, of course, is where players come in as the nightmare fighting event returns on Thursday, February 24th.

As with previous Harvester of Nightmares events, players are tasked with defeating a series of arena-style encounters culminating in a fight with a nightmare version of an existing boss monster. Once defeated, players head back to the Enclave to either reap their rewards or join in with others’ dives into the nightmarish arena. The event will also feature the return of related currency shops with a variety of returning rewards.

It’s all second verse same as the first, but for those who missed out on previous events or are looking to chase specific rewards, it’s back to the dream world until Thursday, March 17th.