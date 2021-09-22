Neverwinter brings back the Harvester of Nightmares to consoles and offers a balance patch to Wizards

You might think that someone called the Harvester of Nightmares might actually be a halfway decent guy in Neverwinter. Ominous name, sure, but maybe he harvest nightmares from people who are just having a bad dream. But no, it turns out that he’s more like the causer of nightmares which he will subsequently harvest, and that means console players will need to sigh, strap on their class-appropriate weapons of choice, and go take on the nightmare challenges in the event running from September 23rd until October 14th. That’s just on console, though, so be aware of that ahead of time.

