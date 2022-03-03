Valheim thaws the entrance to its Frost Caves update

With its strong playerbase, regular content updates, and awards from no less than our own site, it’s easy to forget that Valheim is still just an early access title. But put that out of your mind because the next adventure in this Viking realm debuted at the start of the month with a trip up into the perilous mountains.

“The Frost Caves have finally arrived,” the studio said. “Are you brave enough to venture into their depths, and will you find your way out before the inhabitants get you? This update also comes with a brand new event involving one of the new creatures – how will you defend yourself and your base from these fiends?”

These caves are essentially instanced dungeons that experienced characters can explore. This update also includes full controller support, three new enemy types, and the option to pause in the single-player game mode.

Valheim recently added a port so that it could be played on the Steam Deck. Next up? The Mistlands biome.