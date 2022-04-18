Monster Hunter Rise previews the Sunbreak expansion’s Citadel zone and Garangolm monster

The fact that the Sunbreak expansion of Monster Hunter Rise will have a new area and a new beast to fight is probably not unexpected, but it doesn’t really answer the question of just what these features will be. Luckily for eager hunters, Capcom offered a pair of video previews last week to showcase the Citadel zone and a new monster called the Garangolm.

In the Citadel tour video, players get to check out the unique fauna and flora, castle ruins, and wide variety of biomes that await them in this Master Rank Quest-specific locale. Meanwhile, the Garangolm gameplay video offers a first look at this all-new monster, which basically looks like if a Barroth. a Rajang, and a skyscraper came together to smash your character into pudding.

Sunbreak is arriving to both Nintendo Switch and PC versions of the game on Thursday, June 30th, but players can get a recent look at what’s to come in the video embeds below.







source: press release