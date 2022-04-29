Elite Dangerous halts developer livestreams [Update: Aaaand now they’re back]

The open comms out of Elite: Dangerous are closing once again. The game’s senior community manager posted brief alerts on the forums that developer livestreams, which were confirmed to be coming back on a weekly basis in February, are being halted as of this week and won’t return until sometime later.

“We don’t know when the streams will continue. We’ll post in the future to confirm when they will resume,” the posts read.

Fans have not taken the news well, as Reddit has exploded with threads that recount the many times Frontier Developments has switched (or in some cases outright stopped) communication plans, decry the studio’s management, and presume that the space sandbox is either dead or entering maintenance mode while developers shift focus to other projects.