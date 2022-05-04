Star Trek Online unveils an event on PC for a unique ground set as part of its May 10 update

While most PC players of Star Trek Online are likely eager to jump in to the new story content when the Stormfall update arrives on May 10th, there’s something else on tap for the update as well: a special event for a potent ground armor set.

The event, called Heart of the Storm, will task players with taking up specific episode missions and TFOs for daily progress toward the Kuumaarke Visionary Ground Set, which offers boons like passive improvements to kit performance, passive shield drain, stronger shields, and an ability that discharges random bursts of lighting to several marked targets in a cone when all four pieces are collected. Plus, it makes your captain look like an extremely spooky janitor.

The event will become available for PC players between may 10th and June 9th, with console players getting the same event at a later time.