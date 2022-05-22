Last Oasis replaces its lobby system with an increased emphasis on communal zones

Say farewell to the lobby system in Last Oasis, because it’s on its way out — and better oases are heading our way.

Studio Donkey Crew defended the decision to remove the lobby, saying that it worked against the “risk vs. reward design” for the game by making clans “invulnerable” and “invincible” by abusing the mechanic. In the place of the lobby, the team is creating home oases for players in both the PvE and PvP variety.

“Next season, after you create your character you will have the option to begin your journey in a PvE Cradle (a map that, before, you used to not be able to travel back to, something which is also getting changed),” the studio said. “There, you will be able to spend as much time as you need learning the ropes — this involves familiarizing with the progression systems, rarity, new PvE threats, and many other aspects of the game. From there, you can choose to take a risk and travel to a PvP oasis, or continue learning the game in a more relaxed environment in another PvE oasis.”