The MOP Up: Craftopia gets a rush from its bosses

The ultimate PvE dungeon just arrived in Craftopia, challenging players to wade through the elite of the monster corps in an effort to gain glory and riches.

“The new dungeon, Boss Rush Dungeon, is where you will fight groups of bosses and their followers. They will be stronger and stronger as you go deeper into the dungeon!”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Realm of the Mad God fixed some “pesky” problems and adjusted how dungeon modifiers work.

Some bugs forced Riot Games to re-evaluate Legends of Runeterra’s competitive play scene and hopefully make positive changes for the future.

CrossfireX added Mexican maps and the classic Naval Base to its event playlist while removing a few others.

Riders of Icarus is doling out daily login rewards and has some daily quests “from a fluffy creature.”

Starbase has been quite busy with a flurry of patches as of late, focusing on ships, crafting, research, and the enabling of moon mining. But, the moon!

Prosperous Universe delivered a sneak peek at the new company creation screen.

Slipknot is all up in SMITE’s business, but it’s all good. They’re only temporary gods.

Elyon doesn’t want you to miss out on grabbing a free Paladin outfit — here are the directions to get yours.

“Become the avatar once more and take on new challenges in Luminous Night — Minecraft Dungeons’ second seasonal adventure. Explore the tower by night, with fresh floors that feature mysterious murals, perplexing puzzles, and a fiery foe that may prove too hot to handle for even the most seasoned adventurers.”

Netease’s Identity V dropped another short story to get you in the mood for some survival horror.

Nexon’s Heroes of Incredible Tales 2 now has a spiffy logo:

