Dauntless celebrates 30M players, preps tomorrow’s Return to Light release

We knew Dauntless was big, but I don’t think most folks would’ve guessed that it had 30 million players. That’s the milestone Phoenix Labs is celebrating as the game marks its third birthday and the launch of its Return to Light season tomorrow.

“In the latest Dauntless update, players have access to a new Radiant-themed Escalation to complete the elemental set. The capstone behemoth of Radiant Escalation is Chronovore, who will be removed from Paradox Breaks. All of Chronovore’s gear, legendary weapons, rumors, and more will now be available exclusively in Radiant Escalation, matching the other capstone Behemoths. Lightbound Koshai also joins the roster of Behemoths players face in Radiant Escalation. In addition to the usual mods, amps, talents, rewards, and more that players have come to expect, this Escalation adds a new puzzling wrinkle – each of the first four rounds will have a hidden symbol to find and recall later in the run. Players need to input the correct sequence of symbols into a set of rotating pillars – correct entry will grant an extra amp selection before entering the final arena. This update also marks the debut of a brand-new Behemoth called Alyra, who is the first Behemoth with the ability to shift its aetheric attunement.”

Return to Light launches tomorrow at 1 p.m. EDT, but the patch notes are already up for your perusal.

// Patch 1.10.3 // 1.10.3 launches on May 26 at 10 a.m. PT. Expect roughly 90 minutes of downtime. Patch notes: https://t.co/JWtuAQRAMM 🌈 Radiant Escalation!

