Legends of Runeterra plans to scale back PvE mode in favor of PvP focus as devs reshuffle to other Riot projects

Why do you play Legends of Runeterra? I promise that’s not a facetious question, since the digital CCG has a base competitive PvP game mode and the Path of Champions PvE mode that launched last November, and knowing which mode is your favorite will be important to bear in mind when you read that Riot Games is going to refocus on PvP players.

“At its core, LOR is a CCG with a passionate community and PvP is where we believe our team can best serve players and deliver an experience that you all will continue to enjoy,” the announcement reasons.



The explanation for this shift is simply because getting Path of Champions to the point the devs want it to be will require more time and investment than the team is apparently willing to put forth, particularly as several LOR devs are going to be reshuffled to other Riot Games projects. “If you are one of our players who loves LOR, and especially the Path of Champions, you can look forward to seeing glimmers of LOR’s influence in other games from Riot soon,” the post promises.

This refocusing doesn’t mean that Path is being axed, as it will remain playable, but feature updates will be arriving much slower, while at the same time the self-described “hyper serving” of PvP players will translate to more more card tuning updates at a more consistent pace and new expansions. So if your answer to the earlier question was, “I play for the PvE mode,” then this translates to bad news for you.