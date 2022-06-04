World of Warcraft posts previews for Dragonflight’s Druid and Death Knight talent trees

One of the marquee features for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the return of talent trees for each class, which are meant to bring more customization to players than ever before. Of course, there are plenty of concerns and speculation still surrounding the system even as Blizzard has answered many player questions already. Hopefully for invested players, the first previews for these new trees will offer a bit more insight.

The previews in question offer a full dive into the trees for the Druid and the Death Knight, full of visuals for each class’ four different spec trees, a rundown of base abilities, and looks at class talents and spec talents. The post further notes that these trees are still early and that there’s “a lot of work to be done,” but the initial looks provided are intended to gather player feedback. A small FAQ additionally reads that while there are guardrails in place and that the most important skills will be at the top of a tree, player choice is the ultimate design goal, which means it’s possible for a “bad” build to be made.

Theorycrafters, metagamers, and those with opinion about WoW’s trees – especially Death Knights and Druids – may want to tuck in for some reading.