Blade and Soul opens the Namdo Shrine dungeon this week

Just when Blade and Soul’s players thought that they had explored every inch of Nykarri Island, NCsoft had a surprise left in store. The studio is opening up a new dungeon on the island this week full of “chaotic energy” and solid rewards.

The mythical-level Namdo Shrine dungeon is scheduled to open its doors on June 8th to teams of four players to explore. There are several quests associated with the instance as well as 20 stages of difficulty for adventurers to conquer.

Also kicking off this week is Hongsil’s Workshop, a place of wonders and activities. “Enter Hongsil’s Workshop for epic rewards, get more Honing Oils for your upgrades, improve your PvP gear, or all the above,” the studio said.