Dual Universe’s Q&A video series discusses player markets, stasis weapons, and new player advice

Dual Universe’s Ask Ophelia Q&A video series continues to roll on, with three more episodes being cranked out by the devs at Novaquark. Here are a few of the highlights from the lot:

Will player markets be a thing? “It’s still a vision,” answers one dev, bringing up how player markets can impact a wide number of things in the game. “It’s not something we’ve entirely abandoned […] but right now, this is a subject that has taken a back seat.”

Energy systems are being planned out as the devs consider the parts and pieces needed to make it happen on ships and settlements alike.

Planet revamps are coming to every planet in every system; timing on these improvements wasn’t shared.

One question asked about the line of thinking behind stasis weapons, which drew forth a long discussion about letting players counter faster ships and how it’s changed the PvP dynamic.

A new player asked what they should do after completing the game’s new user experience, with the dev response first nodding to a pop-up screen that offers additional suggestions, then continuing with a “less snarky answer” (his words) that suggests selling ore, building with bought materials, joining an org, and picking up additional tutorials.

What is the future of safe zones? There won’t be major changes to placement or behavior at launch, though any such changes will come with plenty of advance warning.





