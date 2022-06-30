Rumor: Xbox Store listing suggests Skull and Bones is releasing November 2022

The rumors around the impending release for multiplayer pirating title Skull and Bones continue to mount. A supposed new leak found by dataminer Aggiornamenti Lumia on the Xbox Store confirms a release date of Tuesday, November 8th, along with some pre-order goodies and DLC like missions, an art book, and a Smuggler’s Pass token, which suggests some form of possible battle pass monetization is planned.

We do hasten to point out that the dataminer doesn’t necessarily provide any evidence of his findings, but a November release date would also line up with the previously announced FY 2023 release projection that Ubisoft had made back in February. A full confirmation of Skull and Bones’ release date is expected to be announced as part of a rumored “re-release” preview that’s coming in July, so if things line up as predicted, we won’t have too long to wait to know for sure.



Skull and Bones: 2022-11-08 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) June 28, 2022

Skull & Bones announcement is imminent. Xbox Store listings are ready, some examples: 1) SKULL AND BONES™ PRE-ORDER BONUS

2) Bloody Bones' Legacy Mission

3) The Ashen Corsair Mission

4) Smuggler Pass Token

5) Digital Soundtrack and Artbook

6) Premium Bonus Pack

… — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) June 28, 2022