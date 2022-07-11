Family of former Ultima Online lead designer and game academic opens college memorial fund in his honor

Back in October of last year, we reported the news that Mike Sellers, best known to our corner of the gaming universe as a lead designer for games like Meridian 59 and Ultima Online, was suffering from an advanced form of brain cancer. We now have the unfortunate duty to report that Sellers passed away in late June.

In addition to his work on many trailblazing MMORPGs, Sellers spent much of his later life as the director of a game design degree program at Indiana University Bloomington. It’s that program that will be the beneficiary of the Mike Sellers Memorial Fund that’s being established by his family through the IU Foundation, which will primarily be used to let students attend the Game Developers Conference on an annual basis.

The fund is seeking $25,000; donations can be made either through a check with “Media School/Mike Sellers Memorial Fund” in the memo line or through an online gift.



In honor of his many years of teaching and leadership, the Sellers family has established the Mike Sellers Memorial Fund through the IU Foundation, to benefit the students of the Game Design program Mike helped found at Indiana University. — Mike Sellers – always working on N+1 projects (@onlinealchemist) July 10, 2022