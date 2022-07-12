Skyrim Together Reborn multiplayer mod officially releases and earns itself over 100K downloads

Last week we reported on how the modding community is transforming Morrowind and Skyrim into multiplayer titles, which highlighted the Skyrim Together Reborn mod. We focus on that mod today and its recent release, which has been by all accounts a generally successful one in spite of some teething problems.

A thread on Reddit reports on some of the weird and amusing bugs that are present in the mod like missing animations, enemies focusing on the party leader, and enemies who fall at 0 HP dropping their items, running away, and then dying minutes later. It’s also important to note that the mod reportedly only works with either the special edition or anniversary edition of the game. That said, the mod appears to work best with about two to eight players, but it has been stress tested with over 25 players at once.

Despite the mod’s jankiness, it has apparently gone over a treat, with downloads from Nexus Mods hitting a total of over 100K downloads, 72K of which are unique downloads. Those who are interested in getting the mod set up would do well to check out the installation video provided by the devs below.





