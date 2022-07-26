Webzen’s mobile MMO R2M arrives to Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao

The past couple of months has seen the hype building for the launch of R2M, a mobile MMO version of the 16 year-old Korean PC title R2 Online, to select Asian countries – we’ve been covering it as part of our Mop Up series. Today, July 26th, is finally the day as the game has made its official debut to players in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao.

R2M brings the Korean MMO’s core systems to mobile devices, with large-scale PvP sieges, plenty of character customization, and the promise of visually impressive combat animations as players take up one of four classes. The title raked in 1M pre-registrations and 1.2M registered players at the time of its launch.

The game’s release is being celebrated with a number of events that grant goodies for logging in, leveling up, and filling out surveys, while sales of an R2M Pass and special bundles are also being touted. There’s also a stylish cinematic trailer for the mobile title’s launch; that can be seen below the break.



