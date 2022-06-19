The MOP Up: Elder Scrolls Online answers High Isle lore queries

The release of Elder Scrolls Online’s High Isle this month brought a whole lot of additional story and lore into the game — and players had many questions about it. To respond to the community, ZeniMax put up a post addressing some of the more pressing queries.

“A big thank you to the ESO community for providing such thoughtful questions—we hope Lady Arabelle has helped to expand your knowledge of this faraway part of Tamriel,” the studio said.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Cabal Online sent out a press release to promote its latest patch with the Terminus Machina dungeon and a new collection system called Heil’s Laboratory Support.

Halo Infinite’s studio apologized after unwittingly labeling a Juneteeth cosmetic after an ape (which was a long-time internal toolset title).

Reader John tipped us that the Elderlands dev team is back to roll out a legacy version of the game while working on an improved “future” version.

Side-scrolling MMO Dragon Saga released its latest expansion: “Kyros Origins will tell the tale of the legendary ice dragon Kyros. Players will venture through new dungeons, experience new quests, and take on formidable bosses in the newest expansion.”

Prosperous Universe is hoping to get some “fireside chats” going in the near future.

Zone control arrived in Destiny 2 and will remain for a while to come: “This mode is more of a traditional objective mode where the only way to score points is to CONTROL THOSE ZONES!”

World Seed’s latest update saw the introduction of mighty giants (and mightier loot).

Battle royale? Forget that — Fortnite is going Emote Royale this year!

“Put on your best gear and get ready to battle the mightiest immortals as the Pantheon Wars begin on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox,” said Skyforge. “Battle every second Sunday from June 19 for rewards and a huge prize pot of Argents.”

June 16th’s ArcheAge patch allowed for the outright purchase of Equipment Awakening Scroll Rank 3 and made a few other small improvements and changes.

Dauntless posted its latest community roadmap, which includes a balance pass for behemoths and being able to hunt specific behemoths.

Valorant’s newest map will be located deep underwater:

Apex Legends shared the story of Ajay Che:

Webzen’s mobile R2M is coming out in Southeast Asia in the third quarter of 2022:

Nexon’s newest PvP MMO is Wars of Prasia, a title with a focus on castle sieges:

Conqueror’s Blade ventured to the north in its latest season:

