City of Titans shares scads of game assets created by its primary 3-D artist

Back at the tail end of January we had gotten word from City of Titans that the game is “operating on a used shoestring” in terms of capital. Since then, there have not been too many updates out of the game in terms of wider progress, but there has been a whole lot of created assets.

Two of the game’s most recent posts spotlight the work of 3-D artist MrArtStrong, who has kept himself busy crafting various costumes for the game as well as some buildings. He also has been primarily busy as the game’s livestreamer, showcasing his work live on-air for those who care to tune in.

Otherwise, the devs for COT have brought on a new volunteer by the name of Synapse187 and took a moment to have some April Fool’s Day fun, but major steps forward for the project are long in coming, which might not help the perception that superheroic MMOs are a dying breed.

