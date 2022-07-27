Into the Echo confirms delay for next pre-alpha test round as it wrangles with key request issues

Do you remember Into the Echo? It’s a developing MMO from Etlok Studios we first caught wind of in August 2021, with emphasis on communal gameplay and goals, impactful personal character specialization, and a time-traveling mechanic. The game first started pre-alpha testing back in December of last year, while its last such test happened during a weekend in April.

Since that time, word of future testing plans has generally been silent on the game’s more public-facing sections: The official Twitter account teased more development news in May while showing off some concept art, while the official site touted the upcoming arrival of a lore website.



Some of the most recent information can be (perhaps regrettably) found on its official Discord, specifically in the Questions channel, where players are noting problems with requesting keys as well as wondering aloud about any updates. The discussion finally prompted a developer response, which confirmed that the next pre-alpha test is being delayed for an indeterminate length of time:

The update further notes that troubles with the website and keys are known by the devs and that they are working on the problem. Otherwise, it promises there will be “some news very soon.”