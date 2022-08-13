New World shares a lore post as players raise $2300 for St. Jude’s in a player-run fishing tournament

New World has a story to tell its players. A story about two enterprising pirates seeking the Heart of the Ocean – a jewel that’s rumored to grant the wealth of princes, eternal life, and dominion over the very tides. So obviously, that means that the story will take a dark turn.

The lore dump in question doesn’t tie down any specific location but it does hint at some seaborne horror near the end of the tale, which has sparked a bit of speculation among players about what this post is meant to be about. If nothing else, it’s a good yet grim yarn.

In other New World news, YouTuber Ginger Prime brought players together this past Friday for a player-run fishing tournament to benefit St. Jude’s Play Live charity initiative. Players were challenged to try and haul in the most fish, the most treasure chests, or the most legendary fish, all while raising money for St. Jude’s. By the end of the event, players raised just over $2,300.