Co-op VR swordfighter Altair Breaker makes its global launch on Meta Quest and Steam

Today marks the opportunity for VR players to band together and swing swords at robot foes. Altair Breaker, the multiplayer co-op VR swordfighting game that we caught wind of last week, has now made its official global launch on the Meta Quest store and on Steam for PC VR players.

For those who haven’t followed along, Altair refers to its form of sword combat as “transcendent” and touts high-speed combat and attacks, gliding and climbing movement to let players get into position or explore, and cross-platform play between Quest and PC to help players form teams together easier. According to the game’s producer Teruyuki Toriyama, Altair is primarily designed to be an easier to play experience than other VR swordfighting games, while he promises the devs will be taking in feedback and adding new features.

To mark the game’s release, the devs are still holding a Gleam giveaway for a chance to win a Quest 2 headset and an Amazon gift card, and there will also be some partnered Twitch streams for those who care to watch. Otherwise, there are some new robots to cut up in virtual reality.



source: press release