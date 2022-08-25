Star Stable launches new charity initiative to counter negative ‘horse girl’ stereotypes

A few weeks back I joked on the MOP podcast that I’m a secret horse girl, and it’s true in real life and in video games. But there’s no shame in it, nor should there be, and kid-friendly equestrian MMO Star Stable is making that point with its new #YesImAHorseGirl initiative, which seeks to “redefine the term ‘horse girl’ and associate it with a positive and inclusive attitude towards the equestrian community.” Star Stable AB says it was inspired to foster the initiative after feedback from 16,000 members of its community.

“Research conducted by YouGov on behalf of Star Stable revealed that whilst there were many positive associations with involvement in the horse community, a significant number of respondents have had negative experiences tied to their interest, including judgment from their peers,” the studio says.

“Notably, almost 1 in 5 (19%) of respondents in the US answered that they had experienced bullying because of their passion for horses. Further to this, the findings showed the term ‘horse girl’ is associated with stereotypes like ‘obsessed’ (48%), ‘weird’ (42%), ‘annoying’ (36%) and ‘crazy’ (35%). Star Stable is setting out to change this perception and focus on the positive effects of being a part of the horse-riding world, so that all individuals can enjoy the benefits of being in the community, without fear of exclusion or bullying. Along with saying that horse riding made them feel ‘free’ (52%), ‘alive’ (40%), ‘exhilarated’ (37%), and ‘brave’ (30%), 27% of respondents noted that they held management positions at their place of work, indicating that the activity provides valuable life skills.”

Also horses are just awesome and it’s just weird that we’re allowed to coo over cats and dogs but not horses.

Anyhow, the “Ride With Us” initiative comes along with a promotion, charity effort, plus “free online activities, music, and events” and a “downloadable action kit” through October 2022: “Players can also collect an exclusive free campaign hoody, and for one claimed, Star Stable will donate 1SEK to a partner charity.”